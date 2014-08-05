Photos show animal abuse outside shelter

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

MIAMI (WFLX) - People are outraged about the abuse of puppies outside a South Florida animal shelter. Disturbing photos shows animals being carried by skin of their necks.





Someone took out their phone and snapped photos of a man dropping off four black lab mixes to the Miami-Dade County Animal Services





"You always want to support the chest and pick them up with your hands," said veterinarian Dr. Maria Serrano. "First of all, it hurts [when you do not], and these guys seem to be very scared as well, so it probably makes them feel like a punishment."

Dr. Serrano, the lead veterinarian at Miami Dade County Animal Services, says, unfortunately, it's not the first time she has seen dogs picked up like this. "They're live creatures that have feelings just like everyone else, so it's very unfortunate to see that."

The pictures were taken before the man headed inside the building. The vet says they're working right now to track down the guy responsible to educate him on how to hold animals.

Volunteers have named all four of the dogs and are treating them for a mild skin disorder. They will be ready for new, loving homes soon. "They are shy, but they are sweet. They just need that a little bit of love."

Two people have stepped up so far to foster two of the animals, but all four of them still need permanent homes along with hundreds of other animals inside.

