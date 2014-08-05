Cam scans car to make sure no child is forgotten

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:27:29 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PENSACOLA, FL (WFLX) - A group of Florida parents are sick and tired of hearing the stories of children left in hot cars, and they've decided to do something about it. "As you listen at the various news reports, you're hearing people say there's no solution, no solution. But I'm saying, if we can send a man to the moon, surely there has to be a solution to our kids dying in a car."
The Pensacola parents teamed up with inventor Eddie Fray and have come up with a device, they say, will end this tragedy. It's called the Guardian Cam. Each time the ignition is turned on or off, or the key is removed, an interior panoramic camera takes back seat pictures.
A data bank, embedded within the car's security system, is scanned for a similar image. If a child is inside, the alarm goes off.
Within 15 seconds of the driver leaving the car, the windows go down and the alarm sounds. It doesn't stop until the child is out of their car seat.