Schools debate drug testing high school athletes

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Jeff Skrzypek



SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - School across South Florida are debating drug testing student athletes after the Miami-Dade County School District announced Tuesday it would begin a pilot program.

The announcement comes on the same day seven were charged in a South Florida doping scandal that rocked Major League Baseball.

Local high school football teams are getting back onto the field for early practice now with steroids and performance enhancing drugs on their minds once again.

Parent John Hanson, whose son Jake plays football at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, said he would be all for drug testing student athletes.

"Well, absolutely, no question about it because it's the only way to keep the playing field level," said Hanson.

Head football coach Doug Socha said his program already does do drug testing. He said if coaches suspect PED or steroid use, they test the player. "We're in the day in age that things are assessable. Kids can get to this stuff," said Socha.

But Oxbridge Academy is a private school, it can afford the tests.

Costs have been the long concern among public schools in Palm Beach County. "I think there are challenges that go with that, but, I think, it's a must. We're to that point where we have got to be able to do it," said Socha.

The Palm Beach County School District released a statement writing: "The school district is not planning on and has not in the past conducted random drug tests on students".

Hanson said while drug use in high school athletics is a reality, he feels, it does not need to be. "I just know it's out there, and it happens. It's just not good for the kids."



The Palm Beach County School District said it previously conducted a pilot drug testing program for baseball programs. But a spokesperson said that was funded through a grant and temporary.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.