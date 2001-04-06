Contact FOX 29 in West Palm Beach!

Have a question? Need to contact someone at WFLX Fox 29? We want to hear from you, so feel free to contact us anytime with your FOX-related questions. Please do not send e-mails with attachments. They will be deleted for security reasons - please copy and paste any info into the e-mail.

Contact Fox 29 E-mail Programming bbillens@wflx.com E-mail Site Manager bbuscemi@wflx.com Advertise marketinghelp@wflx.com Main Switchboard 561.845.2929 Main Fax 561.671.3777 News Tip Phone Number 561.653-5700 Sales 561.282.4163 E-mail News Tips fox29news@wflx.com Closed Captioning Issues For immediate concerns regarding our closed captioning service, email closedcaptioning@wflx.com.

TTY/TTD Line 561.845.2929

561.282.4156

Contact Fox Network Fox Broadcasting viewer comment line 310.369.3066 Fox Sports viewer comment line 310.369.9111 Fox News viewer comment line: 212.301.3028 Fox News viewer comment line toll-free 888.369.4762

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WFLX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Engineer On Call

Telephone: 561.653.5652

Fax: 561.671.3777

E-mail: closedcaptioning@wflx.com

TTY/TTD Line: 561.845.2932

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Barb Billens

WFLX Program Director

1100 Banyan Boulevard

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Phone: 561.845.2929

Fax: 561.671.3777

Email: bbillens@wflx.com

Persons with disabilities who have questions about FCC Public File contents can contact:

Thank you for watching Fox 29 WFLX in West Palm Beach, FL.