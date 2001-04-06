Contact FOX 29 in West Palm Beach!
Have a question? Need to contact someone at WFLX Fox 29? We want to hear from you, so feel free to contact us anytime with your FOX-related questions. Please do not send e-mails with attachments. They will be deleted for security reasons - please copy and paste any info into the e-mail.
|Contact Fox 29
|E-mail Programming
|E-mail Site Manager
|bbuscemi@wflx.com
|Advertise
|marketinghelp@wflx.com
|Main Switchboard
|561.845.2929
|Main Fax
|561.671.3777
|News Tip Phone Number
|561.653-5700
|Sales
|561.282.4163
|E-mail News Tips
|fox29news@wflx.com
|Closed Captioning Issues
|
For immediate concerns regarding our closed captioning service, email closedcaptioning@wflx.com.
|Contact Fox Network
|Fox Broadcasting viewer comment line
|310.369.3066
|Fox Sports viewer comment line
|310.369.9111
|Fox News viewer comment line:
|212.301.3028
|Fox News viewer comment line toll-free
|888.369.4762
To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WFLX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
Engineer On Call
Telephone: 561.653.5652
Fax: 561.671.3777
E-mail: closedcaptioning@wflx.com
TTY/TTD Line: 561.845.2932
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:
Barb Billens
WFLX Program Director
1100 Banyan Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Phone: 561.845.2929
Fax: 561.671.3777
Email: bbillens@wflx.com
Persons with disabilities who have questions about FCC Public File contents can contact:
Barb Billens
WFLX Program Director
1100 Banyan Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Phone: 561.845.2929
Fax: 561.671.3777
Email: bbillens@wflx.com
Thank you for watching Fox 29 WFLX in West Palm Beach, FL.
1100 Banyan Blvd.
