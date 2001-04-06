Contact Fox 29 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Contact Fox 29

Contact FOX 29 in West Palm Beach!

Have a question? Need to contact someone at WFLX Fox 29? We want to hear from you, so feel free to contact us anytime with your FOX-related questions. Please do not send e-mails with attachments. They will be deleted for security reasons - please copy and paste any info into the e-mail.

Contact Fox 29  
E-mail Programming

bbillens@wflx.com
E-mail Site Manager bbuscemi@wflx.com 
Advertise marketinghelp@wflx.com
Main Switchboard 561.845.2929
Main Fax 561.671.3777
News Tip Phone Number 561.653-5700
Sales 561.282.4163
E-mail News Tips fox29news@wflx.com
Closed Captioning Issues

For immediate concerns regarding our closed captioning service, email closedcaptioning@wflx.com.
TTY/TTD Line 561.845.2929
561.282.4156

Contact Fox Network
Fox Broadcasting viewer comment line 310.369.3066
Fox Sports viewer comment line 310.369.9111
Fox News viewer comment line: 212.301.3028
Fox News viewer comment line toll-free 888.369.4762

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WFLX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Engineer On Call
Telephone: 561.653.5652
Fax: 561.671.3777
E-mail:  closedcaptioning@wflx.com
TTY/TTD Line: 561.845.2932

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Barb Billens
WFLX Program Director
1100 Banyan Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Phone: 561.845.2929
Fax: 561.671.3777
Email: bbillens@wflx.com

Persons with disabilities who have questions about FCC Public File contents can contact: 

Barb Billens
WFLX Program Director
1100 Banyan Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Phone: 561.845.2929
Fax: 561.671.3777
Email: bbillens@wflx.com

Thank you for watching Fox 29 WFLX in West Palm Beach, FL.

  • E-mail an upcoming event!

    Have FOX 29 promote your event! Just fill out this form.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    Congratulations, we’ve received your entry form.
    This contest allots for one entry per person. Thank you for your continued interest.
    Thank you for your information. If there is any more information that you want to provide us with please e-mail rsanluis@raycommedia.com
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.