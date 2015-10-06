Relief needed in the Bahamas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Relief needed in the Bahamas

A Martin County man is donating hundreds of pounds of supplies to help with relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Pilot Paul Flannery is heartbroken by the destruction to his favorite fishing spot, Crooked Island.

It’s one of the islands hardest hit by Hurricane Joaquin.

Valdez Ferguson, a Nassau resident, shared photos he took with us.

Paul stocked his single-engine plane with supplies like generators, toiletries and medicine.

Monday night, they were transferred to a larger plane headed to the Bahamas. 

“They’re hard working folks,” said Flannery. “They don’t have a lot and for a storm like this to come through takes every little thing that they have away from them.”

Urgent supplies needed, include battery operated campaign lanterns, batteries (D, AA & 6 volt), antibacterial hand wipes, cases of bleach, bottled water, feminine products, baby formula, diapers, toilette paper, bug repellent, 50 gallon heavy duty trash bags, canned foods and shovels.

One way to donate supplies is to drop them off at the Island Imports Company:

Island Freight Forwarders
1810 NW 51st place,
Suite 40a
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Label boxes “Southern Bahamas Hurricane Relief”

For more information, call Juliette, with the Elbow Cay Community Assoc. at 561-283-2402.

