Rainn Peterson, Victor Sutton: 'Oh, my god': Man who finds missing 2-year-old girl jubilant

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WARREN, Ohio (AP) -- A man who found a little girl who'd been missing from her great-grandparents' home for two days sounded jubilant in a 911 call.

"Oh, my God," Victor Sutton told a dispatcher on Sunday evening after finding 2-year-old Rainn Peterson sleeping in a field not far from where she went missing. "Talk about luck."

Rainn, who apparently had wandered away on Friday, was found around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in North Bloomfield Township, just north of Warren and Youngstown near the Pennsylvania state line. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The Trumbull County sheriff said Monday that Rainn was in good shape except for being dehydrated.

Authorities organized a massive manhunt to comb the area for Rainn over the weekend, when there were downpours and overnight temperatures in the low 40s. The search for her involved planes and helicopters and people on foot and on horseback.

Sutton found Rainn, who wasn't wearing a jacket, while searching on his four-wheeler.

Sutton, who lives in the area, told the dispatcher how "tough" Rainn is.

When the dispatcher heard Rainn crying softly during the 911 call, which was made from Sutton's cellphone, she told Sutton she had "goosebumps."

Sutton agreed.

"I didn't give up on this kid," he replied.

Rainn and her two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were staying with their great-grandparents on Friday when they reported her missing. Investigators from Trumbull County Children's Services are looking at the circumstances surrounding Rainn's disappearance.

Rainn's mother, Brandi Peterson, said her children had been staying with the couple because she was moving into an apartment. She said her grandmother was in the kitchen and the three children were with her grandfather in another area of the house when the toddler walked away.

The sheriff said the family had cooperated with investigators and there were no signs of foul play or violence at the home.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.