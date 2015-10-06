Federal report: Florida lags in disbursing foreclosure aid

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new report by federal investigators says Florida has consistently underperformed other states in using federal mortgage assistance money to help desperate homeowners facing foreclosure.
According to the report released this week, the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program says that of the 18 states participating in the Treasury Department's Hardest Hit Fund, Florida has the lowest rate of approving homeowners for assistance, one of the highest rates of denying assistance and is slow with processing applications.
Multiple media outlets report that the special inspector's office criticized the Treasury Department for failing to set spending targets that would have forced Florida to deliver assistance earlier on in the economic downturn.
The Treasury Department says the program has made progress in recent years.
