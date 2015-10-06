Cheerios recalls 1.8 million gluten-free boxes that may contain wheat

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- General Mills is recalling 1.8 million boxes of Cheerios labeled "gluten free" that may contain wheat.
The company said in a press release Monday that issues offloading flour at its facility in Lodi, California may have caused the contamination, and affects four days worth of the factory's production.
General Mills ordered boxes still at warehouses and on store shelves to be returned and is asking customers with wheat allergies to call the company at 1-800-775-8370.
Company spokesperson Kirsite Foster said, "[T]here have been reports of illness by consumers online. Two complaints of illness have been reported directly to General Mills related to the affected products."
The company is in the process of converting five Cheerio varieties to gluten free, and this recall affects Honey Nut Cheerios and classic Cheerios in the yellow box. To determine if their cereal is affected, customers can check the "better if used by" codes of the affected boxes. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION