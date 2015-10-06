Texas wife kicks husband, Sharafat Khan, out of home; he's lived in yard for 6 months

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

HOUSTON - (KPRC/CNN) - A dispute between a doctor and her husband has a neighborhood up in arms, and police trying to keep the peace. The husband has been forced to live on his front yard for six months.

Sharafat Khan has been sleeping outside his million-dollar home on and off for six months. His fragile state is what has neighbors in his upscale community so worried.

“He’s wearing the same clothing, it’s dirty, he has no bathroom facilities, no shoes,” said neighbor Debbie Scoggins.

Neighbor Laurel Stout is also concerned.

“The weather is starting to get colder,” she said. “He’s very frail. He can’t even walk.”

Khan said the feud with his wife of 32 years has been going on “maybe going on six years.” He said he won’t file for divorce because he needs money.

He said his wife, who is a doctor, kicked him out. She took away his keys and won’t let him in. There are signs posted all over the place instructing people not to feed him or help him.

“She doesn’t want me to have any sort of comfort,” he said.

Khan said it’s simple - he owns this home and half of everything inside. He said he doesn’t feel he should leave and claims his wife won’t file for divorce because she doesn’t want to give up half her fortune.

Police here say they have been called to the residence as many as 30 times in the last six months.

Now, neighbors are getting involved, desperate to help the man who is essentially homeless but who owns half of this mansion.

“Just hoping that we can find help for him.” Scoggins said. “Allowing this to continue is not in the best interest of anyone.”

Courtesy CNN Newsource