Pet of the Week Pluto

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pluto. He's a 2-year-old 45 lb. male mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Pluto:

HI! My name is Pluto, and it sure it nice to be meeting you. I've got a pretty irresistible face, don't I? I'm not only adorable, though, that's for sure. I'm a very friendly guy! As soon as I know I'm meeting someone new or old, I get a pep in my step! I just love to be around others, and that includes other dogs too. I get along great with them, and I could probably run around and play with my four-legged pals all day long! I've got tons of energy to shed, so I'd love to be able to find a family that will prioritize getting me some exercise, as well as training too, because that couldn't hurt. Do you think that I'm the newest member of your family? I sure hope so!

Learn more about Pluto.

Learn more about the waived adoption fees promotion.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.