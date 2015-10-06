Dan Jennings returning to general manager job with Miami Marlins

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI (AP) -- The Miami Marlins say Dan Jennings is returning to his former job as general manager after moving to the dugout as manager this season.
Marlins President David Samson said Tuesday the search for a new manager has begun. Candidates include former major league managers Manny Acta, Larry Bowa and Bo Porter.
Jennings made the unusual move from GM to manager when the Marlins fired Mike Redmond after a 16-22 start. The change failed to spark a turnaround, and the injury-riddled Marlins finished 71-91, their sixth consecutive losing season.
Jennings has been with the Marlins since 2002 and is under contract through 2018.
