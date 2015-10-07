Family, officer recount experience after pit bull jumps into car with toddler

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - A split second decision by a Port Saint Lucie police officer may have saved the life of a 4-year-old.

On Monday, Pauline Patti was riding in her car with her mother and her son, Javon.

Suddenly, they came across a pit bull on the side of SW California Boulevard.

Patti got out to see if the dog was OK.

“He seemed immediately friendly, wagging his tail, he looked happy to see somebody,” Patti says.

The seemingly friendly dog eventually approached the car and jumped in - and that's when the situation got serious.

“He was kind of like in the console area when he stared growling and then my mom…she got out,” Patti says.

Patti's 911 call captured the terrifying moments.

“I was sitting there holding the dog and it jumped in my vehicle,” she can be heard telling the dispatcher. “I can no longer get back in my vehicle. My child is stuck in the vehicle…I can't go near it.”

Soon, Officer Alan Ludmerer arrived.

“He was sniffing at him, he was growling, he was looking at him,” Officer Ludmerer says. “You just do what you gotta do. 0-60. You gotta go.”

The officer says it all escalated quickly.

“As I approached the driver side door, the dog lunged at me, and I strike him with the taser.”

As he was subduing the dog, Patti was able to get her child out.

On Tuesday, she was still shaken up but grateful for the well-being of both her child and the dog.

Officer Ludmerer was happy his split second decision made that possible.

“You're not just trying to secure a dog, you're trying to save a human life,” Officer Ludmerer says.

The owner of the dog will not be charged in the incident.

We went to the home of the dog owner Tuesday, and she says she is sorry for the entire ordeal

She adds that the dog, named Tank, is a rescue dog, and was abused by her previous owner.

She also mentioned that the dog doesn’t like confined spaces, which may have explained his behavior.

The owner is also happy the officer used a taser, and not his gun.

