Juan Martin Garcia: Texas executes inmate for killing man in $8 robbery

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been executed for killing another man in a robbery in Houston that yielded just $8.
Juan Martin Garcia was lethally injected Tuesday for the 1998 shooting death of Hugo Solano. The 36-year-old Solano was a Christian missionary from Mexico who had moved his family to the city just weeks earlier so his children could be educated in the U.S.
No late appeals were filed for Garcia. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review his case in March.
Garcia was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. CDT.
The 35-year-old Garcia had acknowledged shooting Solano but denied the robbery, an accompanying felony that made it a capital case.
The execution was the 11th this year in Texas, which carries out capital punishment more than any other state.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.