Facebook deal turns into discount dress disaster

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Designer dresses can cost hundreds of dollars. So more and more women are finding them online, at discount.



But one woman learned that some of those dress selling sites may be too good to be true.

Package of Bad Dresses



Cami -- who didn't want her last name used --can't believe the poor quality dresses that just showed up at her home.



"This one is ripped," she said. "This one is much too small," she said about another.



She ordered them after seeing an ad on her Facebook page for a discount dress site called TB Dress.com.

She was nervous about ordering from them, but felt better when she realized they took Pay Pal.



"I saw that Pay Pal does business with them, that they accepted it. I felt 110% confident, never even questioned it," she said. " So I made my order for $127 and bought the dresses."



But she says what arrived in a bag from China is nothing like what she saw.

"The dresses came, three were in the wrong size, one was damaged, and I got 5 instead of 6," she said.

Too Expensive to Ship Back

The package was shipped by DHL, but there was no return label, and no easy way to ship it back. Worse, she said, is that "the shipping, the cheapest is $99."



It would cost almost as much to ship them back as she paid in the first place.



Two years ago, a new bride told me she ended up with awful looking bridesmaid dresses from the same website. "The color's not at all what I wanted, it's very tangy," she said.



The Better Business Bureau gives TB Dress an "F" rating.



It has not responded to the BBB's inquiries, or to ours.



And while Pay Pal does offer "Buyer Protection" if you end up disappointed, it does not cover return shipping fees.



So it's not worth Cami's time or money to ship the package all the way to China.

How to Protect Yourself



How can you avoid a problem like this?

Research any web retailer for complaints.

Check them out at BBB.org.

Find out where the company is located.

If they don't have a physical address in the US, be suspicious.

That way you are not disappointed, and you don't waste your money.

_________________

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.