Burn victim: Del Taco worker insulted my looks

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - Antonio Dobbins, 50, is speaking out against Del Taco after he said one of its employees in Southern California made a startling remark about his looks.

Dobbins has third and fourth-degree burns on his face and hands after a work accident he suffered 20 years ago.

“I don't cry a lot because I've gotten hardened through this over the years, but it actually made me cry, that people out here think like that,” said Dobbins.

He said he went to Del Taco two weeks ago on West Valley Parkway in Escondido and one of the servers said, ‘typically girls don't go out with a guy that looks like you.’

Dobbins said the employee even asked to take a picture of him to show his friends.

“He was more worried about what he wanted with his social media and his buddies and didn't think anything of my feelings,” said Dobbins.

Since then, the father of five has contacted the store manager for a response. He said they left a message and told him they'd look into it - but it's been a week and still nothing.

10News in San Diego went with Dobbins to get answers, but the manager said corporate is handling the case.

In a statement to 10News, corporate Del Taco said:

"We're in contact with our Escondido operator and are thoroughly investigating the incident. We take the conduct of our team members and the treatment of our guests very seriously."

For Dobbins, he said he just simply wants an apology.

“I think if a company hires someone, you need to teach them how to say the right things to people coming,” said Dobbins.

