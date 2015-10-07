Day 2 Eriese Tisdale sentencing phase ends

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The state prosecutor opened Thursday's session accusing Eriese Tisdale's defense team of doing one of the most "unethical things he's ever seen."

That claim came after the defense team and a mental health expert met with Tisdale Wednesday night for several hours.

The prosecutor said he wasn't told what was discussed and he has asked the judge to keep that expert from testifying Thursday.

Character witnesses are also taking the stand during Thursday’s proceedings.

Last week, a jury found Tisdale guilty of shooting St. Lucie County Sgt. Gary Morales in 2013.

The jury is now trying to figure out if it will recommend life in prison or death.



The state is pushing for the death penalty and on Wednesday they asked those closest to Morales to describe the pain they’ve suffered since his death.



Gary Morales' mother, his widow, best friend and boss all took the stand. Holly, Morales' wife talked about the good times.

“Gary was always there, he made us all feel happy and safe," Holly said.

Morales left between two daughters, both of which miss their father. “He will never ever have the chance to simply hold them close, cover them with kisses and tell them how much he loves them," Holly added.

The defense tried to show a different side of Tisdale in their effort to spare his life. Tisdale's seventh grade social studies teacher talked about his childhood. "He was a happy funny kid," Holly Beer said.



Also coming to his defense his aunt Vanessa Tisdale-Tyree. Aside from his husband and a nephew of hers, she says Tisdale never had a father figure.



“Eriese for the most part was a quiet person, I think he did not share a lot of his feelings.”



Testimony will wrap up Thursday. The defense expects to call a witness who will testify to the greater good Tisdale can have if he gets life in prison. Their argument is if he isn't sentenced to death, he will be motivated to help people on the inside.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.