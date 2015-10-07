Sheriff: Florida teen threatened school shooting, bombing

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A teenager faces serious charges after an investigation revealed he had studied videos from the Columbine High School shooting before threatening to "blow up" his high school.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports officials began investigating the 15-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student Sept. 4 after he'd tweeted several threatening messages. He was expelled from school.
Volusia County Sheriff's investigators found hundreds of pages of text messages, web postings and photos that outlined the teen's "obsession with death, mass killings and school shootings."
Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says the teen wrote that he'd studied the Columbine shooting and admitted to investigators he was planning a bombing and mass shooting.
The teen is charged with four counts of making threats to discharge a destructive device and one count of making written threats to kill or do harm.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.