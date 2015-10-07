15 Crazy Pizza Facts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15 Crazy Pizza Facts

October is the time to celebrate pizza, because it’s National Pizza Month! 17 percent of all restaurants in the U.S. are pizzerias, so The List’s Donna Ruko is looking at pizza By The Numbers.

American Pizza Statistics

  • 93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month -- in fact the average American knocks back 46 slices a year. 
  • $38 billion is how much we spend nationally per year on pizza. Over the course of a year we consume about 3 billion pizzas total!
  • 73,000 is how many pizzerias there are in the US, between them they sell 350 slices every second.
  • The largest pizza ever made was almost 130 feet in diameter. The pie weighed almost 50,000 pounds, including four tons of mozzarella cheese.
  • The largest pizza delivery ever was 30,000 pies.  A non-profit group called Pizzas 4 Patriots teamed-up with DHL to send them to the troops in Afghanistan.
  • The top five days for selling pizza are New Year’s Eve, Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday: when 70 percent of fans eat at least one slice.  
  • $1,000 is the price of "the luxury pizza" at New York’s Nino’s Bellissima Restaurant; it’s topped with six varieties of caviar, chives, fresh lobster and crème fraiche.
  • "Mystic Pizza" was Matt Damon’s first film.
  • 36 percent of people consider pizza the perfect breakfast and 36 percent of pizza orders have pepperoni as a topping.
  • Women are twice as likely as men to order vegetables on their pizza.

