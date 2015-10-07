CDC: Salmonella outbreak hits 35 states

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Poona after linking the outbreak to imported cucumbers.
The CDC reported the outbreak has impacted 732 people from 35 states as of Tuesday. Four deaths have been attributed to the outbreak, according to the CDC.
Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps that can last four to seven days.
The number of people infected is not expected to increase due to the 14-day shelf life of cucumbers and the gap between when someone gets sick and when the illness is reported to public health, according to the CDC.
Of those who have been infected, half are children, according to the CDC. Custom Produce Sales voluntarily recalled all cucumbers sold under the Fat Boy label beginning Aug. 1 because of the salmonella concern. For more on the recall, click here. Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce also voluntarily recalled all cucumbers sold under the "Limited Edition" brand label between Aug. 1 and Sept. 3.
Maryland is the latest state added to the list. For the full list of states impacted, click here.
