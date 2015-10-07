Store owner laments loss of business phone - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Store owner laments loss of business phone

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - The owner of a Riviera Beach surf shop says he is out an $800 phone used for the store’s business.

He says a man walked into Get Wet Water Sports looking to buy merchandise.

He claims surveillance video shows the customer purchased an item but then waited for the owner to become distracted before taking the phone from the counter and putting it into his pocket.

The owner says for a small business the loss of the phone really hurts.

"Kind of make money in the summer months and then stretch yourself in the slower months, so to have an impact like this that cost $800, when you only made a couple bucks for the day, is a huge impact," owner Troy Lowry says.

The owners say the man drove an older white four-door Volvo.

Riviera Beach police are investigating.

