Indiana University suspends Alpha Tau Omega fraternity amid hazing investigation

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University suspended a fraternity this week after a graphic video of an alleged hazing incident surfaced.
The school tweeted from its official account just after 11 p.m. Wednesday that the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity had been suspended immediately "pending investigation into hazing activities which perpetuate sexual misconduct."
On Wednesday, a video was posted to the Internet forum Reddit purporting to show an ATO pledge performing oral sex on women while other members looked on.
ATO has run into problems over hazing before.
In 2010, 100 out of 126 members of the house were kicked out following an investigation into hazing and alcohol violations.
Fraternity members at the time denied knowing anything about hazing, though ATO CEO Wynn Smiley said suspended members considered the fraternity "party central."
A call to the Alpha Tau Omega house Thursday morning was not immediately returned, and the school had not yet responded to an email request for comment.
