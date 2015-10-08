POLL: More than half of Florida voters want personal marijuana use legalized

TAMPA, Fla. - A new Quinnipiac University poll finds growing support for marijuana in the Sunshine State.



The poll finds Florida voters support legalizing personal marijuana use by margin of 51 to 45 percent.



“If men are from Mars and women are from Venus, then the Red Planet might be the more spacey place. That’s because men are more likely than women to support legalization of marijuana for recreational use,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Not surprisingly support for the change is linked to age, with younger voters more likely to see personal use of pot as a good thing.”



As Brown noted, the poll found men support legalizing pot 57 to 41 percent. Women oppose legalization 49 to 46 percent.



Support is highest among Millennial voters. People age 18 to 34 years old support legalizing marijuana use 66 to 30 percent. Support drops to 52 to 44 percent among voters 35 to 49 years old.



What is interesting is support for allowing personal marijuana use then rises among younger Baby Boomers. People born between 1951 and 1965 support legalizing pot 55 to 43 percent.



By a margin of 56 to 39 percent, voters over 65 are the most opposed to making marijuana legal.



Even though a slim majority of Florida voters want to legalize personal marijuana use, nearly 2 in 3 says they would “definitely not” use marijuana if it became legal.



In 2014, the Florida Right to Medical Marijuana Initiative failed to pass as a state constitutional amendment. While over 3.3 million Floridians voted to legalize medical marijuana, it only attracted 57.6% of the vote, not reaching the 60% threshold to become law.



Polls have shown support to legal medicinal pot in Florida has continues to grow in the year since the amendment failed. Quinnipiac finds 87 percent of Florida voters now support legalizing medical marijuana.



“The strong support among Floridians for legalizing medical marijuana may not be enough,” cautions Brown. “In 2014, voters expressed overwhelming support for legalization, but at the ballot box they failed to meet the 60 percent threshold required by the State Constitution.”



One important thing to consider when supporting legalizing any form marijuana is legal drawbacks users may face. Federal courts have ruled employers who practice a drug-free environment are allowed to fire employees for using marijuana for any reason, even medical marijuana.



