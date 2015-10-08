Rescued woman thanks officers who saved her life during South Carolina flooding

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(WMBF/NBC NEWSCHANNEL) Three South Carolina detention officers are being called heroes after rescuing a woman who was sucked into a drainage pipe underneath a roadway in Conway, South Carolina Sunday.
"Thank you so much for saving my life...if you weren't there I never would have made it," Amber Lloyd said upon meeting the men she now calls heroes.
Lloyd and her boyfriend had been walking down the road taking pictures of the flooding when her boyfriend slipped and fell in a drainage ditch. While Lloyd was trying to help him, she was caught in fast-moving water and sucked underneath the roadway, through a drainage pipe.
The officers, who were on their way to work when they saw what was happening, rushed to help. When they were able to find Lloyd at the other side of the pipe she was bluish purple, with no sign of life. She had been underwater for two to three minutes.
The officers administered CPR and continued until her lips and eyes showed signs of movement.
Lloyd was taken to Conway Hospital where she received treatment, and was released Tuesday.