About 35,000 Safety 1st highchairs recalled on reports kids fell off, chipped teeth

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
NEW YORK (AP) -- About 35,000 Safety 1st highchairs are being recalled following reports that children were able to remove the tray and fall off causing chipped teeth, cuts and bruises.
Safety 1st says it received 11 reports of injuries and 68 reports of children removing the trays. The recall is for three types of Safety 1st highchairs with model numbers HC144BZF, HC229CZF and HC229CYG.
The highchairs were sold at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores and its websites between May 2013 and May 2015. They were also sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The highchairs cost about $120.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says customers should stop using the recalled highchairs and call Safety 1st at 877-717-7823 to receive a free repair kit.
