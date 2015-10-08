Experts evaluate the effects of the digital age on students

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

As teachers trade in their chalk for technology, some experts weigh in on how to keep students plugged in educationally without tuning out socially.

Fourth-grade teacher Stephanie Crabb has been working for 15 years and remembers when chalk was the tool for instruction.

"Now it's more of the whiteboards to the smart boards," said Crabb.

Her fourth graders use small computers called Chromebooks to write papers, do digital art projects and research.

As the digital change hits classrooms across the country, one school district in Jenks, Okla., is embracing it.

Paul Goodenough helped launch the digital program for the district.

"It can really enhance curriculum, but also that's what our world has done. We have technology integrated in everything that we do," said Paul Goodenough, the director of instructional technology for Jenks.

Experts used to say that children should be limited to just two hours of screen time a day but with laptops, smart phones and iPads that recommendation is now changing with the times.



The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents monitor their children's content, join their kids online and also take time to unplug.

Goodenough said that shutting down is key.

"We want to make sure that our teachers are still having face-to-face discussions out loud, they are still having their students interact with each other socially," said Goodenough.

With chalk now in the dust, Ms. Crabb is eager to see what new teaching tools come next.

"I'm sure it's going to be totally changing every year," said Crabb.

Teachers also tell us they receive constant training so they stay up on all the technology.

