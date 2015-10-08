Dazzling northern lights visible in parts of U-S

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

(CNN) -- Residents in parts of the United States and Europe were treated to an unexpected light show.

From Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning, the aurora borealis created a bright display of lights.

A geomagnetic storm produced the dazzling show, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center issued an alert Wednesday that there would be a strong geomagnetic storm, a big disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere. The conditions were expected to continue over the next 24 to 36 hours, meaning a supercharged northern lights display could be observed in certain regions on Earth.

The geomagnetic storm was caused by the Sun's coronal holes, which are regions where the star's corona is dark. The high-speed solar wind comes from the coronal hole, according to NASA. This high-speed solar wind helps produce an intense northern lights display.

Wednesday's storm brought the rare celestial event to places like the United Kingdom where people captured vibrant photos and videos of the colorful lights and shared them on social media.

The dramatic display can also be attributed to activity happening on the sun's surface, according to the British Geological Survey. Large explosions on the sun's surface emit huge amounts of charged particles that pour into space and some make their way to Earth.

Auroras form when charged particles from the solar winds enter Earth's magnetic field and travel to the planet's poles where the particles collide with atoms of gas in the atmosphere.

The collision is what creates the vibrant light displays, which are typically seen in places around the Arctic Circle.

Freelance photographer Chad Halvorson drove 30-miles north of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Wednesday to capture the northern lights.

By the time he set up his camera he started to see a faint haze in the sky and thought that would be as bright as the northern lights would get that evening. But as the night wore on, the lights became stronger.

"The northern lights were exploding," he told CNN. Halvorson stayed out for four hours to watch the show.

"It truly is spectacular to see the lights dancing in the sky," he said.

