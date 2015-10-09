Lumber Liquidators paying $10M in wood importation probe

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
NEW YORK (AP) — Lumber Liquidators says it will pay $10 million and plead guilty to five violations of environmental law, including one felony charge, to end a federal investigation into its importation of illegally sourced wood products.
The Justice Department says the wood came from Russia and Myanmar, and that illegal logging in Eastern Russia threatens the habitat of wild Siberian tigers. The DOJ said Lumber Liquidators should have known that the wood was illegally sourced.
The Toano, Virginia, company says the settlement is unrelated to the controversy over some of its laminate flooring from China, which CBS' "60 Minutes" has reported contains high levels of the carcinogen formaldehyde.
The $10 million payment will include a fine, a forfeiture of profits, and contributions to two conservation charities.
This story has been corrected to say DOJ said Lumber Liquidators should have known that the wood was illegally source, rather than the DOJ said it covered up the origin of the lumber.
