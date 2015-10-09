Sons of West Palm Beach machete victims: Suspect had been arguing with couple for some time

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach family is still picking up the pieces after brutal machete attack in suburban West Palm Beach.

Now the victims' family is telling WPTV that unfortunately, they saw this attack coming.

We spoke with the two young sons of Claudia Morales and Mauro Londono on Thursday night outside of the home where the attack happened.

The sons deny claims from neighbors that this whole incident happened over an argument about a dog.

They wouldn't go on camera and offered no details - only saying that a neighbor, Amado Lago, had been arguing with their parents for some time.

The brothers, who lived at the parent's home, say they went as far as pursuing a restraining order against Lago, but never got it.

Investigators say Lago killed Mauro Londono with a machete, and attacked Morales.

When deputies arrived, one fatally shot Lago after investigators say, he charged at them with the machete.

Morales suffered large lacerations to her arm and her head, but she's expected to recover.

The sons say they'll remain at the hospital by their mom's side.

As for their father, they say he was a good, kind man who didn't deserve such a brutal end.

PBSO is still investigating this case.

