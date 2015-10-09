Stone crab season opens with new rules in Collier, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stone crab season starts next week, and fishermen in three Florida counties are facing new rules about the types of traps they can use.
Fishermen in waters off Collier, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are no longer allowed to use traps with round entrances. Instead, they must use traps with rectangular entrances that are no bigger than 5 ½ inches by 3 1/8 inches.
Statewide, fishermen are allowed to use up to five traps per person. The claws on a crab must be at least 2 ¾ inches in order for them to be harvested.
Florida wildlife officials are encouraging fishermen to take only one claw, even if both claws on a crab are of legal size. Egg-bearing crabs also are prohibited.
The season lasts through mid-May.
