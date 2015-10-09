Verizon to add $20 to grandfathered unlimited data plans

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- If you're still clinging to your Verizon unlimited cellphone plan, your monthly bill is about to jump by $20.

Verizon is planning to raise the price of unlimited data plans from $29.99 to $49.99 per month. The company confirmed the move to CNNMoney on Thursday morning.

It's yet another sign the company's trying to force people to let go of their highly-prized plans that remain only because they were grandfathered in.

The unlimited data is only part of a cell phone bill. Talking and texting are extra. Right now if you're on Verizon's 450 plan, that costs $59.99 per month. Add the new higher rate for unlimited data, the total monthly cost will look more like $109.99, plus fees.

Verizon customers will see the increase starting on monthly bills that arrive on Nov. 15 or later.

Phones now gobble data as they stream social media, videos, music. In recent years, smart and frugal people have resisted upgrading to limited data plans. Any data cap is easily surpassed, and extra expensive fees kick in.

That's why major carriers have done away with unlimited data. It hogs their network. Instituting limits lets them better manage the network's bandwidth.

Verizon has already exerted some force on this band of unlimited data resistance fighters. It stopped offering unlimited data plans in 2011, so it wouldn't renew two-year contracts. These people continued on Verizon on a month-to-month basis, and they also had to pay full price for new phones.

With this more expensive plan, unlimited Verizon customers will once again be allowed to buy new phones at an upfront discount that customers pay over time.

AT&T is similarly aggressively trying to coax people off unlimited plans. Try to upgrade to a new iPhone a month before your two-year contract is up, and AT&T will say no way -- but it would gladly let you upgrade now if you just get off your grandfathered unlimited data plan.

But Verizon is the first to push off the last remaining stragglers by raising the rent. The company said it only applies to less than 1% of its customers.

Verizon spokesman Chuck Hamby said the company will take the extra revenue to reinvest in strengthening its cell phone network -- widely regarded as the move reliable in the United States.

He justified the price increase, saying: "You're getting access to the Verizon network, and that's where the real value lies."

This is the kind of thing that smaller competitors like T-Mobile will jump on and criticize. But keep in mind that T-Mobile's unlimited plan costs $50 per month -- and the company will slow down data speed after the first gigabyte of data. Plus, customers still complain about the quality of cell phone connections on other networks.

"How do you put a cost on reliability?" Hamby said. "If you charge a little more, but you're providing an excellent service, customers don't mind that. They know you get what you pay for."

