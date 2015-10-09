Jury recommends death penalty for Eriese Tisdale

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

UPDATE: A jury has recommended the death penalty for Eriese Tisdale who was convicted of murdering St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Gary Morales.

The vote was 9 to 3.

The judge will now decide whether Tisdale should spend the rest of his life in prison, or be put to death.

Tisdale’s family did not make any statements following the verdict. As it was read Tisdale teared up while looking back at his family before being escorted from the courtroom.

Gary Morales' widow and his brother say the verdict was what they've wanted and hoped for in the two-and-a-half years since the deputy’s death.

They said nothing will bring him back but the recommendation is a start to help put the tragedy behind them.

Prosecutor Tom Bakkedahl addressed recent violence against law enforcement officers in the U.S. and hopes this death recommendation might prevent even one other person from committing a violent crime against a law enforcement officer.

EARLIER:

A jury is deliberating a sentence recommendation for Eriese Tisdale who was convicted of shooting and killing a St. Lucie County law enforcement officer 2 1/2 years ago.

The panel could recommend life in prison without parole or the death penalty for the murder of Sgt. Gary Morales.



The state began closing arguments Friday morning by outlining reasons jurors should consider the death penalty.



Those reasons included his prior felony convictions, the fact he killed a law enforcement officer, and that he did it to avoid arrest.



The defense said Tisdale came from a broken home, lost his moral compass and didn't have many positive male figures in his life.



Closing arguments lasted all morning.

The judge then gave the jury instructions and dismissed them for lunch and to begin deliberations.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.