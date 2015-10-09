Meghan Alt: Former Ms. Orange County, Mormon mom accused of making, selling child porn

SAN DIEGO -- A beauty queen and a Mormon married mother of three was arrested on charges of child pornography Wednesday in San Diego.



Twenty-five-year-old Meghan Alt of Irvine was taken into custody by the Orange County Child Exploitation Task Force Wednesday after being stopped on State Route 163. Alt won the Mrs. Orange County 2014 beauty contest.



“She admitted to a lot of the criminal allegations that were being made,” Orange County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jeff Hallock said.



Alt was under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) for taking pictures of a four-year-old child, who is related to her, and selling them online to a Marine from Southern California, Hallock said.



“As a member of the Mormon church, she did some volunteering at the church where she had responsibilities for caring for young children at times,” Hallock said. “That has concerned investigators and created the possibility that there may be some additional victims out there.”



Alt also advertised massages on Craigslist, according to deputies.



“At which point there would be an exchange of sex for money and or gifts and they determined she would also bring along her three young children when she would have these encounters with individuals,” Hallock said.



Her children may have been with her in the car when she was arrested, Hallock said. Her children were turned over to their father. Hallock says Alt’s husband knew nothing about the allegations or behaviour.



Alt was transported back to Orange County and booked into jail on charges of production and distribution of child pornography and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.



She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.



An email to an NCIS spokesman to find out where the Marine who bought the child porn is based was not immediately returned.



Anyone with information regarding additional victims is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 714-647-7418 or 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or atoccrimestoppers.org .

