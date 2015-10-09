Carl Bates: Farmers harvest hundreds of acres in one day to help friend with terminal cancer

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

(WXIN/CNN) -- An Illinois community came together to help a man with terminal cancer harvest 450 acres of corn.

Jason Bates writes in a lengthy Facebook post that his cousin Carl Bates has terminal cancer and doesn't have much time left to live. With his health failing, Carl's cousin Dan Bates began to wonder how Carl would harvest his 450 acres of corn.

Dan spoke with some of Carl's neighbors, and Dan says, "It all just exploded from there."

On Sept. 25, forty neighbors and friends showed up at Carl's farm to help him reap his harvest.

They used 10 combines, 12 grain carts, and 16 semi-trucks to harvest all 450 acres of Carl's farm in 10 hours. According to Jason, the same amount of work normally takes an entire week!

Fortunately, Carl was feeling strong enough to go outside and thank all of his neighbors for donating their time and money to help.

"(Carl Bates' family) has so much going on right now, with medical bills and the condition he's in," said Dan. "This is one less thing they have to worry about. If they need to sell (the corn) to pay bills, it's done. They can now worry about Carl and take care of him."

Jason says Carl is currently in hospice at home.