Protections proposed for 5 Florida plants, freshwater mussel

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities say several Florida plants and a Suwannee River mussel should be protected as threatened or endangered species.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, pollution, sedimentation and reduced water flows have led to the decline of the Suwannee moccasinshell mussel across the Suwannee River basin in Florida and Georgia.
Officials say the moccasinshell's decline serves as a warning about the decline of clean water in the region.
The wildlife agency also has proposed protections for the Florida bristle fern, found only on state and county lands in Miami-Dade and Sumter counties. Two shrubs and two herbs found only in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties also have been proposed for listing as threatened or endangered — the Big Pine Partridge pea, Blodgett's silverbush, the wedge spurge and sand flax.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.