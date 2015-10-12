New police task force hopes to curb violence in the north end of West Palm Beach

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A special team from the West Palm Beach Police department is patrolling the north end of the city for the first time. The goal is to combat the violence

Two teams made up of six members each are embedded in the north end. This comes on the heels of the city’s 18th shooting death so far this year.

For nearly 50 years, Monica McCoy has lived on 9th Street, in the shadow of the Payne Chapel AME Church.

She grew up here and has seen the changes.

“(The neighborhood was) once very close knit, very family oriented, to an influx of drugs, crack cocaine that changed the game,” McCoy reflected.



Many of her friends left.

“I don't walk the neighborhood like I did when I was younger,” she added.

She chose to stay and live in the area and try to make it better.

“I do have a love for my neighborhood,” McCoy said. “I just happened to stay.”

She's hoping a new police task force, called the Neighborhood Safety Team, will make a difference patrolling the streets.

“I think it's good just to get involved to create a safe feeling,” McCoy said.

Payne Chapel AME Pastor Henry Green agrees.

“This neighborhood needs just as much resources as any other place, from Palm Beach Lakes down to Lake Worth,” said Green.

He says the key to curbing crime is for residents to open up to police.

“Talk to people who are right now afraid to speak out and give information to police,” said Green. “You have to get them at a level of comfort.”

That's a must before he says real change can take place in the north end.

“A safety-type atmosphere, so the neighborhood can go back to being like a neighborhood,” said McCoy.

Each team will also have one officer specializing in juveniles and another in gangs. They hope to build relationships with people in the community.

