New police task force hopes to curb violence in the north end of - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New police task force hopes to curb violence in the north end of West Palm Beach

picture by BOB LEAK/WPTV picture by BOB LEAK/WPTV

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A special team from the West Palm Beach Police department is patrolling the north end of the city for the first time. The goal is to combat the violence

Two teams made up of six members each are embedded in the north end. This comes on the heels of the city’s 18th shooting death so far this year.

For nearly 50 years, Monica McCoy has lived on 9th Street, in the shadow of the Payne Chapel AME Church. 

She grew up here and has seen the changes.

“(The neighborhood was) once very close knit, very family oriented, to an influx of drugs, crack cocaine that changed the game,” McCoy reflected.

Many of her friends left. 

“I don't walk the neighborhood like I did when I was younger,” she added.

She chose to stay and live in the area and try to make it better.

“I do have a love for my neighborhood,” McCoy said. “I just happened to stay.”

She's hoping a new police task force, called the Neighborhood Safety Team, will make a difference patrolling the streets.

“I think it's good just to get involved to create a safe feeling,” McCoy said.

Payne Chapel AME Pastor Henry Green agrees.

“This neighborhood needs just as much resources as any other place, from Palm Beach Lakes down to Lake Worth,” said Green.

He says the key to curbing crime is for residents to open up to police.

“Talk to people who are right now afraid to speak out and give information to police,” said Green. “You have to get them at a level of comfort.”

That's a must before he says real change can take place in the north end.

“A safety-type atmosphere, so the neighborhood can go back to being like a neighborhood,” said McCoy.

Each team will also have one officer specializing in juveniles and another in gangs. They hope to build relationships with people in the community.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.