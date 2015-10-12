Police: University of South Florida football player fired gun at campus dorm

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- A University of South Florida football player has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at a dorm on campus.
University police say 21-year-old freshman reserve offensive lineman Benjamin Knox of DeLand fired at the dorm from a parking garage early Sunday.
Police say they found spent shell casings on the ground and an open gun case and ammunition inside a vehicle belonging to Knox.
According to police, the shots appeared to have been fired randomly. No one was injured.
Officers found a gun when they arrested Knox at his dorm. He was held on $15,000 bond on charges of discharging a firearm on school property and shooting into a building. Hillsborough County jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.
USF has suspended Knox from all team activities.
