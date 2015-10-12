Florida Gov. Scott wants $20 million for technical centers

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants a $20 million boost for the state's technical centers.
Scott on Monday will announce he's seeking extra money for the centers from the Florida Legislature. The $20 million request will be part of Scott's budget recommendations for 2016.
The governor wants technical centers to use the money for a "rapid response" grant program. The grants would allow the centers to quickly set up work training programs that respond to job demands. The programs would be aimed at helping train students within one year.
Scott last January asked for $20 million for technical centers but his request was not funded by legislators.
There are technical centers across the state run by school districts or colleges. They offer job training for various occupations and industries.
