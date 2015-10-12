Florida QB Will Grier suspended for season, ESPN reports

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says Florida quarterback Will Grier has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NCAA's policy on banned drugs.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the decision. Grier is considering an appeal.
The eighth-ranked Gators (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) have a news conference Monday afternoon and are expected to announce Grier's suspension.
Grier, a freshman, has started the last five games for the Gators and would have started Saturday at No. 6 LSU (5-0, 3-0). Sophomore Treon Harris is expected to start in his place.
Grier is the first Florida quarterback to pass for more than 200 yards in three consecutive games since Tim Tebow in 2009. Grier has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,204 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Florida QB Will Grier suspended for season for violation of NCAA rules, source told @ESPN. 1st reported by @MikeHuguenin