Florida man Shawn Thomas sentenced to 885 years in child porn case

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man accused in a plot to lure a 9-year-old girl to a vacant home, kill the child's family members and then videotape himself raping her has been sentenced to 885 years in prison on child porn charges.
The judge on Monday ordered 31-year-old Shawn Thomas to serve 15 years for each of 59 counts of possession of child pornography. He was convicted in July.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials say Thomas told the family he was a student making an independent film. The grandfather entered the house near Orlando, leaving the girl and his son-in-law in the car. He became suspicious and left before anything could happen.
Thomas also faces trial on attempted murder and attempted rape charges. A date has not been determined.
