Special needs child left behind on school bus, Palm Beach County

Special needs child left behind on school bus, Palm Beach County School Superintendent says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A special needs child was left behind on a Palm Beach County School bus Monday, according to the superintendent.

The second grade student from J.C. Mitchell Elementary was left on the bus after the morning route and found by a mechanic sometime this afternoon, Dr. Robert Avossa said in an afternoon news conference.

It’s believed the child was on the bus from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The district said the child was checked immediately and received fluids but did not need any medical attention.

The superintendent said the school district has fired the driver.

"We are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior. There is a reason we put two adults on a bus serving children with disabilities. There are programs and protocols in place to make sure those buses are checked before and after students are to be delivered to school. And in this case there was a breakdown," Dr. Avossa said.

An aide who was on the bus faces disciplinary action.

"I want to make sure that I uncover every rock, look under and make sure that if there is something here that is criminal that we take it very seriously. I am not going to accept people leaving a child on a bus in any condition whether it's the winter or the summer or any time. That's their job," the superintendent said.

Police and the Florida Department of Children and Families have been notified, the district said.

This is a developing story, more details shortly

