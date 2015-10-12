Special needs child left behind on school bus, Palm Beach County School Superintendent says

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A special needs child was left behind on a Palm Beach County School bus Monday, according to the superintendent.

The second grade student from J.C. Mitchell Elementary was left on the bus after the morning route and found by a mechanic sometime this afternoon, Dr. Robert Avossa said in an afternoon news conference.

It’s believed the child was on the bus from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The district said the child was checked immediately and received fluids but did not need any medical attention.

The superintendent said the school district has fired the driver.

"We are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior. There is a reason we put two adults on a bus serving children with disabilities. There are programs and protocols in place to make sure those buses are checked before and after students are to be delivered to school. And in this case there was a breakdown," Dr. Avossa said.

An aide who was on the bus faces disciplinary action.

"I want to make sure that I uncover every rock, look under and make sure that if there is something here that is criminal that we take it very seriously. I am not going to accept people leaving a child on a bus in any condition whether it's the winter or the summer or any time. That's their job," the superintendent said.

Police and the Florida Department of Children and Families have been notified, the district said.

This is a developing story, more details shortly

Avossa: special needs 2nd grader left of the bus from the morning route. Found by a mechanic sometime this afternoon. @WPTV @pbcsd — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) October 12, 2015

