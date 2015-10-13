New plan to expand West Palm Beach trolley service

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Soon you could find yourself getting around the City of West Palm Beach without having to spend money on gas or parking.

"A lot of people don't know what is here in the Northwood Villagearea," says Northwood resident Betsy Dorn.

The proposed trolley service would be bringing shoppers and the curious to an area they may not have experienced before. The whole idea is welcome news to Northwood business owners like Lola Lower, owner of Lola's Magic Closet .

"I think anything that directs traffic to this part of town is a good thing," Lower says. "I have been begging for that trolley ever since I moved into the neighborhood. We have restaurants, we have stores. It's a nice little destination to walk. It's basically Florida. This is Florida."

From Northwood Village the trolley heads to the Palm Beach Outlets, then back downtown. Craig Steel General Manager of The Alchemist on Clematis Street says he gives the trolley a thumbs up.

"If it gets a few more people out here, a few more people moving around from here to Northwood to the outlets," Steel says. "It sounds like a good idea to me."

If the new trolley route does get rolling, the city plans to monitor where riders get on, and off.

"I do think it will bring these two very close parts of the same city, West Palm Beach together and link us more," Dorn says. "And create more of a sense of a bigger community, instead of right now. We're kind of isolated from each other."

