Waste Management "underprepared" for roll out of new trash pickup services in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - Indian River County leaders say they are "disappointed" with the roll out of the county's new trash removal service, contracted through Waste Management.

With the new service, county subscribers receive a new, larger trash bin with a sticker that tells them their new trash pickup day. Trash pickup has been cut from two days a week to just one, justified with the use of larger trash carts.



The service is also supposed to amp up recycling in the county. Subscribers can also receive a larger recycling cart where items do not have to be sorted. The county hoped that would help them meet state mandated recycling numbers.



But, some subscribers have been waiting nearly two-weeks to have their trash picked up, primarily in the southern part of the county.



Waste Management spokeswoman, Dina Reider-Hicks, says the company wasn't prepared for the number of people who subscribed for the new trash service.



"That number has jumped form our original projection of about 16,000 upwards to about 23,000 now," Reider-Hicks said. That number continues to grow.



"I think neighbors started seeing their neighbors receive a garbage cart and they wanted one, too. So, they call us, they called the county and said 'hey how do I get one of those? I want to sign up for services!" Reider-Hicks said.



"It's good for the county, but it does present some challenges in making sure we can get all of our carts out in a very timely fashion," Reider-Hicks said.



Because of the higher subscription numbers, Waste Management crews haven't been able to keep up with the demand to deliver new trash carts.



Now, they're having to catch up, putting extra crews on the roads to deliver new trash carts, and pick up trash in areas that have been untouched for nearly two weeks.



New trucks designed to automatically pickup the new bigger bins are not designed to pick up the smaller, older bins. Therefore, some people with the old bins have not had service. Some residents waiting for their new trash cart also do not know when their new pick up day is because that day is listed on a sticker on the new trash carts.



Waste Management is sending out trucks capable of picking up trash from the old bins as residents still wait for the larger trash carts.



A representative will also be meeting with Indian River County Commissioners Tuesday morning to layout their plans to correct this problem. They hope to be caught up by the end of the week or early next week.



Himanschu Mehta, the Managing Director for Indian River County's Solid Waste Authority, says Waste Management could be fined by the county for the delay in trash pickup.



"We were optimistic in the beginning, but we are disappointed with the roll out program," Mehta said.



Katie Sweigard is a mother of three kids under the age of 6. She knows how quickly trash can build up. "Usually every 3-4 days we're full."



It took more than 10 days, she says, for her trash to be picked up. "We just had out garbage bags sitting outside of our house for awhile. It was bad," Sweigard said.



Doris Graffeo had her trash taken out Monday after also waiting more than a week. "It smells. I can't close my garage. Very unhealthy. I'm afraid of animals being attracted to it," Graffeo said.



If you still have an old trash bin, you can check your new pickup date at IRCrecycles.com. You can put your old bin on the curb that pick up date and the trash from your small bin will still be collected.



You can also contact the county through their website, www.IRCgov.com, where you can report missed trash pickup and inquire about new pick up dates.





