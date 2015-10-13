Florida man loses part of arm in a wood chipper

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida man who works for a tree service lost part of an arm after it got caught in a wood chipper.
Alachua County Sheriff's spokesman Art Forgey says 60-year-old Roberto Serrano of Chiefland, Fla., was putting tree branches into a chipper on Monday when his arm got pulled into the machine.
The Gainesville Sun reports Serrano was able to free himself from the wood chipper, but the arm was missing from the elbow down. An ambulance was driving nearby, heard a 911 call and stopped to give him emergency aid.
Forgey says a deputy also applied a tourniquet to control bleeding.
Serrano was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital, he adds.
