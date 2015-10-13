Paramedic bride to the rescue: EMT in wedding dress rushes to aid car crash victims

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A picture of a bride responding to a car crash on her way to her wedding reception has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The bride is a paramedic, and when her family from out of town crashed on their way to the reception she sprang into action.

Sarah Ray married her husband Paul at the Clarksville Grace Church of the Nazarene in Clarksville last Saturday. Just minutes after the wedding ceremony, the newlywed received a call stating the bride’s grandparents and father got into a crash.

It happened at the corner of 101st Adult Dentistry and Trenton Road, almost two miles away from the church. The family said a driver ran a red light and slammed into the family’s vehicle.

“My family comes in from out of town and this had to happened,” Ray said. “I was scared on the way there.”

Sarah and Paul are paramedics for Montgomery County and met on the job five years ago. So, to them there was no other option but to attend to the scene, especially since it involved family.

“Anybody in the EMS field would’ve done the same thing,” Ray explained. “I don’t know if what I did was special but I was in a wedding dress.”

Sarah’s mother, Marcy Martin, was there and snapped a photo of an intimate yet stressful moment. The photo showed Sarah walking away from the scene of an accident in her wedding dress.

“I love this photo because it shows her character and accentuates her beauty,” Martin said.

Sarah said her grandmother, who suffered major bumps and bruises, was worried that she ruined her wedding day but at the end, the reception went on.

The family said the photo has gotten a lot of comments on Facebook, even calling Sarah a hero. Although to her, it was just another day on the job.

The grandparents returned to their home in Indiana while Sarah and her husband are back at work.

