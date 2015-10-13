Currently 4.2 billion people, 57% of the world, are still offline on a regular basis

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- For majority of the world, "Googling" and "Facebooking" are not second nature.

There are currently 4.2 billion people -- 57% of the world -- who are still offline on a regular basis, according to the United Nations Broadband Commission. Overall growth in internet access is expected to slump down from 8.6% in 2014 to 8.1% in 2015.

How's that possible when every teenager is texting at the dinner table and colleagues communicate through IM even when they're across the room?

Around 70% of mobile and fixed subscriptions are concentrated in these two regions: Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Even though the report estimates that 60% of the world population should be online by 2021, the gap between the richer and poorer nations will most likely remain wide unless policy efforts are made to bridge that gap.

Less developed countries have not adopted the internet with the same enthusiasm. Growing audiences in linguistically diverse areas, such as Africa, India and Southeast Asia, still proves to be a challenge. Most of the world's languages are not not represented online.

Language barrier

The internet mostly caters to those who understand the Latin "a to z" text and digits "0 to 9." Over half the websites are in English. European languages -- Spanish, French, German -- and Japanese are used in less than 5% of websites. Many national languages like Swahili and Hindi appear in less than 0.1% of websites.

Facebook recently used 100,000 Wikipedia pages for a study and found that only 53% of the world has access to Wikipedia knowledge in their local language. The social network concluded that another 40 languages need to be added so 80% of the world can access relevant content.

A multilingual Web is the only way many people will be able to access, understand and use content available on the internet.

Balancing profits

On the surface, it seems difficult to set up infrastructure in more rural, less densely populated areas. But internet companies have much to benefit from connecting people.

After all, internet is still a largely for-profit service. The paper suggests that countries must establish a national broadband plan and introduce affordable internet to get more people online.

Even if the business case isn't overtly compelling, the race to increase Web access is not about the viral cat videos or latest Twitter wars. It's about improving opportunities.

Within rural communities, where business may not immediately soar for service providers, public investment or intervention could assist private companies in continuing business without incurring losses.

Equal Opportunity

In poorer countries, nearly 25% fewer women than men have Internet connectivity, and this gap rises to nearly 50% in some parts of sub-Saharan Africa. They are also less likely to own mobile devices.

For women hailing from these low and middle income segments of society, internet availability could be their key to a better life.

The disadvantage that they face, as compared to the men in their countries, can be eliminated as the Web will allow them to be literate, access jobs and learn about and exercise their rights in private and public spheres.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2015 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.