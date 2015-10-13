Indian River County School District to vote on bleacher improvements

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The Vero Beach High School athletic director says there are cracks and reports of pieces of concrete falling from the home stands on the school's football field.
Tuesday evening the Indian River County School Board will decide whether to approve spending nearly $2 million on improvements to fix the bleachers.
The school district already approved renovations to the stadium by 2018, but inspectors say the wear and tear is so dangerous repairs need to be planned immediately.
"I mean, I've got family that sit up there and all of our friends and community that are in those seats. So, when you talk about, okay we're a little bit inconvenienced for one game, or it's the safety of 3 or 4,000 people, I think the safety is everyone's concern, said Vero Beach High School Athletic Director Lenny Jankowski.
While there are no more home football games, Jankowski would like to see the repairs made for other sports teams that use the stadium right after football season.
