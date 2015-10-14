Police: Vero Beach woman missing for 18 days was staying with st - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Vero Beach woman missing for 18 days was staying with strangers

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A Vero Beach woman missing for nearly three weeks has been found safe.

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said Wednesday that Rachel Crenshaw, 33, was seen on Sept. 26.

Police said she and her boyfriend got into a fight at a friend's house, and she walked away from their home.

Currey said she ultimately met some strangers who took her in. Currey says she stayed at their home, out of the county, for nearly 18 days.

"She was spending time. They were helping her out with food and shelter and clothing and things like that. I think she decided that she didn't want to be on their dime anymore," Currey said.

Police said she has an abusive relationship with her boyfriend.

Police said she was dropped off by those strangers near a Walmart in Vero Beach early Wednesday morning. An officer found her walking and picked her up.

Police say she told them she was going to walk to a church for shelter.

Crenshaw said she did not call her work, any friends or family because she didn't think anyone was looking for her.

