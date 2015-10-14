3 college students injured in shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three college students were injured overnight in a shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville.

The incident happened around midnight Wednesday on Albion Street. Officials with Metro police said the shooting happened after a massive house party turned violent.

Three men apparently tried to get in but weren’t allowed. Shortly afterwards, several shots were fired.

Three college students were struck in the gunfire and taken to an area hospital. Two were recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim was shot in the head and is in what police called very critical condition.

As many as 200 people were attending the party at the time of the shooting.

One of the victims attends TSU, the other Nashville State and the last one goes to Middle Tennessee State University.



Police said they are actively searching for three men.

The first suspect was described as a black male 5-feet 9-inches tall, 220 pounds, with a dark complexion, fade haircut, and was wearing a grey hoodie with beige pants.

The second suspect was a male black, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, dreadlocks hair style and was wearing a purple hoodie.

The third suspect’s description was unknown but was apparently wearing a green hoodie.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

