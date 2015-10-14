Church gives pizza driver $1,000 tip from collection plate

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (AP) -- A suburban Columbus church congregation ordered a pizza from Domino's during a service, then tipped driver more than $1,000 that had been collected for the offering.
The driver, who said her name was Natasha, brought the $5.99 pizza to the Sycamore Creek Church in Pickerington on Oct. 4. Rev. Steve Markle brought her onstage and asked her the biggest tip she'd ever received. She said about $10.
That's when Markle told her that the teaching at the church has been about being generous, so the congregation had taken up an offering for the driver, who broke into tears.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that the congregation, which draws about 500 to 600 people each week, was wrapping up a sermon series on "I was Broke. Now I'm Not."
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.