Lacie Sexton: Indiana mom overdoses with her kids in the car for a second time

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. -- Lacie Sexton got a second lease on life when she was revived after a heroin overdose in June. Her four children were with her at the time, all under the age of ten.

Paramedics said Sexton, of Lawrenceburg, was close to death when she overdosed in June. It was her 7-year-old's birthday.

Despite having all but one child endangerment charges dropped -- a punishment her grandmother called "a slap on the wrist" -- Sexton ended up in the same situation on Saturday night.

Police said she overdosed in her parked car while her children were asleep. At around 3 a.m., her 7-year-old woke up, but mom wasn't breathing.

In an eerie coincidence, Saturday's overdose took place on her 9-year-old son's birthday.

The father of Sexton's children and his mother said Sexton only recently began using drugs, to their knowledge. The children's grandmother, Pam McClafferty, said she thought harsher punishment may have saved Sexton's life, at least temporarily.

"There wasn't enough time. There weren't enough consequences," she said.

Sexton's boyfriend was also in the car with her on Saturday and was using drugs when she overdosed, police said. No word yet from police on whether or not he will be charged.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.